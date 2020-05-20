Kerbal Space Program 2 was first announced back at Gamescom 2019, as part of the Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2019. Originally scheduled to release in 2020, it's being pushed back, as the development team announced today that more time is needed due to the ongoing pandemic. As a result, Kerbal Space Program 2 is now scheduled to release sometime in Fall 2021.

You can read the full message from the developers below.

Heads up Kerbonauts, we've a message from mission control for you.#KSP2 pic.twitter.com/aa1aTEloXG — Kerbal Space Program (@KerbalSpaceP) May 20, 2020

Earlier this year, development of Kerbal Space Program 2 shifted from Star Theory to an unnamed internal Take-Two studio located in Seattle, Washington.

Take-Two Interactive stated in its latest financial report that it plans to release 93 games over the next five years. Kerbal Space Programt 2 will clearly be one of them. We'll be sure to provide an update when a full release date is announced. Whenever it does arrive, Kerbal Space Program 2 is coming to Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.