Kerbal Space Program 2Source: Take-Two

What you need to know

  • Kerbal Space Program 2 was announced at Gamescom 2019.
  • The game was originally scheduled to release in 2020.
  • It has now been delayed to sometime in Fall 2021.

Kerbal Space Program 2 was first announced back at Gamescom 2019, as part of the Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2019. Originally scheduled to release in 2020, it's being pushed back, as the development team announced today that more time is needed due to the ongoing pandemic. As a result, Kerbal Space Program 2 is now scheduled to release sometime in Fall 2021.

You can read the full message from the developers below.

Earlier this year, development of Kerbal Space Program 2 shifted from Star Theory to an unnamed internal Take-Two studio located in Seattle, Washington.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

Take-Two Interactive stated in its latest financial report that it plans to release 93 games over the next five years. Kerbal Space Programt 2 will clearly be one of them. We'll be sure to provide an update when a full release date is announced. Whenever it does arrive, Kerbal Space Program 2 is coming to Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for PlayStation 5 games.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.