What you need to know
- Kentucky Route Zero is a point-and-click adventure game.
- The first act released in 2013 with subsequent acts following in 2014 and 2016.
- Act 5, the final act, will release on January 28th alongside Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition for consoles.
Nearly seven years after it began, the story of Kentucky Route Zero is coming to an end. Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Cardboard Computer have announced that Kentucky Route Zero Act 5 will release on January 28th, 2020. This will be a long-awaited conclusion for fans of the game which began its life on Kickstarter.
Kentucky Route Zero is a magical realist adventure game about a secret highway in the caves beneath Kentucky. An antique furniture delivery man trying to make his small shop's last delivery gets lost along the way and meets a haunted TV repairwoman, a young boy and his giant eagle brother, a pair of robot musicians, and dozens of other characters. Together, they explore the nocturnal highways and country roads of Kentucky, the storied Echo River by ferry, and the mysterious Route Zero, the secret highway that runs through Mammoth Cave.
Alongside Act 5, Annapurna Interactive revealed that all acts and interludes in Kentucky Route Zero will be bundled up and released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition. It is set to release the same day as Act 5 on January 28th.
Those who wish to play the complete adventure on PC can pick up Kentucky Route Zero: PC Edition on January 28th as well. It was not revealed how much the bundle will cost, but the Season Pass, which grants access to all 5 acts, is available for $25 on Steam.
The end
Kentucky Route Zero
Coming to consoles soon
Kentucky Route Zero is regarded as one of the best indie games to release in the past decade, and now you won't need a PC to play it. Join in on the fun on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch at the end of the month.
