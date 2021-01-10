The Rexing V2 front and rear camera dash cam has dropped to $119.99 at Best Buy. This deal is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means this low price is set to expire soon enough. You can find it going for the same price on Amazon temporarily as well.

The Rexing V2 is a unique camera because it looks forward and backward. You'll be able to record the road in front but also get anything happening in your car behind the windshield, like someone breaking your glass to steal your radio or whatever. Both the front and rear cameras record in Full HD 1080p resolution and have 170-degree wide-angle lenses. That means they can record a whole lot of what's in front of them and you'll always get clear, detailed images. It's not a very big camera either for what it does, so it can hide discreetly while it records.

The dash cam includes a 2.4-inch LCD display that gives you an interactive interface and high clarity. The G sensor is a built-in gravity sensor that can detect when your car has been involved in a collision. This allows the dash cam to lock the footage so it can't be recorded over and ensures you have what you need for insurance or whatever. You can also use the V2's Wi-Fi connectibility to view, save, and share recordings with your mobile device.

With loop recording, you can overwrite useless footage and just keep one microSD in the camera at all times instead of manually replacing it. The camera supports Class 10 microSD cards up to 256GB in size so grab one with your purchase.

The dash cam includes a GPS module port, HDMI, and USB. It also comes with the mounting holder for the camera for easy mounting in your car.