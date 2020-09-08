The Eufy Security EufyCam 2C 2-camera wireless home security system kit is down to $179.99 on Amazon when you use the code EFCAM8833 during checkout. That brings the kit down from a price around $220, which is normally what it sells for. Previous deals have seen it drop as low as $200 and $190. This is the first time it has dropped to $180. Take advantage of the lowest price on this security system before the code expires.

This kit comes with two wireless cameras and the HomeBase 2, which is the base station you need to connect everything together. The cameras provide live streaming and video recording in 1080p HD resolutions. They also use a 135-degree field of view that lets them get a good look at everything in the vicinity. You'll be able to fully see what's going on in or around your home. They also have detailed night vision.

These cameras are designed with a powerful battery that will last for up to 180 days on a single charge. Not only do you get to skip the inconvenience and tediousness of setting up wired security, you also don't have to worry about recharging the wireless battery for six months at a time.

You can use your phone to receive smart alerts from your cameras when they detect intruders. The cameras use human detection technology, which helps them distinguish body shapes and facial patterns. You won't get bad alerts that waste your time. You'll know when your camera has spotted a human or a stray cat instead.

The IP67 rating for the cameras means they resist dust, dirt, and water. The number 6 means there's no where on the camera for dust to even get in. It is completely protected. The 7 rating means not only are the cameras protected from weather like rain, but you could actually immerse them in water up to one meter in depth and they'd be fine. Very impressive for cameras you're definitely going to want to use outside.

Eufy has made a couple versions of these home security kits at this point. You can see how the different models compare and decide for yourself which is best for you.