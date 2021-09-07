Google announced a few games coming to the Stadia store this week and more games that Stadia Pro subscribers have access to in its blog post today.

The company revealed two new games joining the Stadia store today: Katamari Damacy Reroll and Darkwood. Katamari Damacy Reroll is a remaster of the 2004 puzzle-action game originally released for the PlayStation 2, and is currently on sale for both Stadia and Stadia Pro users until September 21. Darkwood is a top-down survival horror game from developer Acid Wizard Studio now available on the store for $15.

Meanwhile, Stadia Pro subscribers can claim another free game this week with PGA Tour 2K21 on September 8. The surprise addition joins Ark: Survival Evolved, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Little Big Workshop, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, and Wave Break which were added to the service last week.

Stadia Pro members can also play Madden NFL 22 and Rainbow Six Siege at no additional cost this weekend only. The free play weekend begins on Thursday, September 9 at 10am PT until Monday, September 13 at the same time.

Finally, Google noted that the free-to-play game creation platform Crayta will kick off its Neon Coast season on September 8. The new season for one of the best Stadia games will include a photo mode, tropical island beach resorts, and a battle pass with exclusive cosmetic items for $10.