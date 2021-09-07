What you need to know
- Katamari Damacy Reroll and Darkwood release on the Stadia store today.
- Stadia Pro subscribers can claim PGA Tour 2K21 for free on September 8.
- The Stadia Pro free weekend includes Madden NFL 22 and Rainbow Six Siege from September 9-13.
Google announced a few games coming to the Stadia store this week and more games that Stadia Pro subscribers have access to in its blog post today.
The company revealed two new games joining the Stadia store today: Katamari Damacy Reroll and Darkwood. Katamari Damacy Reroll is a remaster of the 2004 puzzle-action game originally released for the PlayStation 2, and is currently on sale for both Stadia and Stadia Pro users until September 21. Darkwood is a top-down survival horror game from developer Acid Wizard Studio now available on the store for $15.
Meanwhile, Stadia Pro subscribers can claim another free game this week with PGA Tour 2K21 on September 8. The surprise addition joins Ark: Survival Evolved, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Little Big Workshop, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, and Wave Break which were added to the service last week.
Stadia Pro members can also play Madden NFL 22 and Rainbow Six Siege at no additional cost this weekend only. The free play weekend begins on Thursday, September 9 at 10am PT until Monday, September 13 at the same time.
Finally, Google noted that the free-to-play game creation platform Crayta will kick off its Neon Coast season on September 8. The new season for one of the best Stadia games will include a photo mode, tropical island beach resorts, and a battle pass with exclusive cosmetic items for $10.
Google rolls out the September security update for the Pixel 5a and others
The September Android Security Bulletin is available as Google updates its smartphones from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5a.
These are the best movies on HBO Max right now
HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.
Nothing ear (1) vs. OnePlus Buds Pro: Which should you buy?
The Nothing ear (1) make a great case for $100 earbuds, offering excellent sound quality backed by a lot of extras. The OnePlus Buds Pro, on the other hand, have a powerful sound that's focused on bass, and include even more features. So should you buy the ear (1) and save some cash or get the Buds Pro? Let's find out.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.