Saturday's Derby d'Italia sees the hosts in desperate need of a win against Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri or risk missing out on qualification for next year's Champions League. Follow our guide below on how to get a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream and watch Italian football online no matter where you are in the world.

Having ended Juve's nine-year streak of title wins by claiming the Serie A championship earlier this month, Inter will now look to seal a league double over their Turin rivals, a result that would likely end Andrea Pirlo's side's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The last meeting between the two sides came back in January at the San Siro, with Inter easing to a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Arturo Vidal and Nicolo Barella either side of half-time.

Vidal is set to miss out on the return encounter alongside fellow Inter star Aleksandr Kolarov, but Juve boss Pirlo will be able to call upon a fully-fit squad for this huge match.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Juventus vs Inter Milan no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Juventus vs Inter Milan: Where and when?

This massive Serie A clash takes place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday, with kick-off set for 6pm local time (CET). That makes it an 12pm ET / 9am PT start in the US and a 5pm BST kick-off in the UK.

How to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan online in the U.S.

ESPN has exclusive English broadcast rights to broadcast Serie A matches in the U.S. This clash will be shown via the EPSN+ streaming service.

ESPN+ costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

It's also available via a bargain combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney Plus for the knock-down price of just $12.99 a month.

Kick-off for Juventus vs Inter Milan in the U.S. is at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

How to stream Juventus vs Inter Milan live in the UK

Premier Sports has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. The channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £10.99 a month.

Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £10.99 and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2 and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV.

Coverage on Premier Sports 2 of this massive Serie A clash begins five minutes before kick off at 4.55pm BST.

Live stream Juventus vs Inter Milan live in Australia

beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for Serie A Down Under.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two week trial .

Kick-off in Australia is at 2am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Live stream Juventus vs Inter Milan in Canada

TLN and online sports streaming upstart DAZN share the rights to live Serie A matches in Canada for the 2020/21 season.

DAZN costs $20 a month or you can save a few bucks by signing up for a $150 annual subscription, and it also offers the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League. Kick off today is at 12pm ET / 9am PT for those watching in Canada.

Watch Juventus vs Inter Milan online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Juventus vs Inter Milan above in this guide. If you're intent on watching Serie A, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.