With a defeat for either side likely to see the loser miss out on qualification for next year's Champions League, the stakes couldn't be higher for both teams going into this massive Serie A clash in Turin.

Both teams come into the game level on 69 points with second-placed Atalanta. Both Napoli on 67 and Lazio, who have a game in hand, on 64 are breathing down their necks, meaning the risk of missing out on a crucial top-four spot for both Juve and Milan is palpable.

While Juve have been inconsistent throughout the campaign, the now desperate situation marks a huge reversal for the away side, with Milan having led the title race for large parts of the season, only to suffer a massive loss of form in the closing weeks.

As well as having a huge bearing on both club's finishing place, the match offers further intrigue with it offering up a rare encounter between Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The two veteran superstars set to line up against each other after the showdown between the two in the reverse fixture in January was nixed due to an injury to the Swedish international.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Juventus vs AC Milan no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Juventus vs AC Milan: Where and when?

This massive Serie A clash takes place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday, with kick-off set for 8.45pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT start in the U.S. and a 7.45pm BST kick-off in the UK.

Watch Juventus vs AC Milan online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of Juventus vs AC Milan further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Serie A but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.