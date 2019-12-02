Amazfit made a name for itself for its value-focused smartwatches, and the Verge is one of the best options you can find for under $200. It's on sale right now for $135, a $25 savings from its regular retail price.
The Amazfit Verge has a vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, five-day battery life, and Alexa integration. You can make calls directly from your wrist, it is IP68 dust and water resistant, and you even get GPS connectivity.
The Amazfit Verge is a versatile option that has more features than most smartwatches for under $200. You get real-time notifications and alerts on your wrist, and there's also the ability to make and receive calls. The 1.3-inch AMOLED screen has an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts brightness in various lighting conditions — a feature that comes in handy while outdoors.
The Verge automatically tracks 12 workouts, including running, walking, cycling, and even skiing. There's a built-in GPS, a heart rate sensor with 24/7 monitoring, and 4GB of onboard storage for storing music. There's also Alexa integration for settings reminders, controlling your smart home products, and getting alerts.
If you're not convinced yet, you should know that the Verge has a five-day battery life. That's considerably more than what you get with other smartwatches, and it's just liberating to not have to charge the smartwatch every night. The sheer array of features available combined with the affordability makes the Verge one of the best smartwatches for under $150 right now, and this is a deal you don't want to miss out on.
