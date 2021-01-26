There is a lot of movement on Stadia Pro this week, according to today's Stadia blog post . Since it's the last week of the month that means games are leaving the optional subscription service while some other new games are coming in.

Notably, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition headlines new Stadia Pro offerings for February.It's a very zany and colorful space exploration title published by 505 Games. This is a brand new iteration of the game that features 60 FPS for the first time and includes never-before-seen content that's exclusive to this version.

Rounding out new Stadia Pro releases are Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, an isometric action-adventure game that just recently released on the platform recently, and Enter the Gungeon, a top-down indie bullet hell shooter.

As those three games enter Stadia Pro, six games will be leaving: The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek, Hitman 2, Sniper Elite 4, Into the Breach, and Panzer Dragoon Remake are leaving on Jan. 31. It's a bummer to see Hitman 2 go less than a month after Hitman 3 on Stadia released, so if you're trying to get caught up before buying the new game hopefully you're a quick and efficient killer.

Finally, rounding out this week's new release news, there are four new games dropping on Stadia to purchase: Phoenix Point ($60) today, Madden NFL 21 ($30) on January 28th, TOHU ($15) on Jan. 28, and Gods Will Fall ($25) on Jan. 29.