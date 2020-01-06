Curious minds have been wondering about the origins of Baby Yoda ever since the character was introduced in The Mandalorian TV series on Disney Plus. Given that Baby Yoda has quickly become one of the most iconic Star Wars characters of all time, you might be surprised to learn that the name "Baby Yoda" is more of a false pretense than anything. In fact, the name Baby Yoda isn't even mentioned in The Mandalorian at all. In the show, it is simply referred to as "The Child."

Jon Favreau, the creator of The Mandalorian, spoke with USA Today in the lead-up to the Golden Globes 2020 about Baby Yoda and confirms exactly what we thought all along: Baby Yoda isn't Yoda at all. There's a reason the show just calls it "The Child", and that's partly because there's no name for Yoda's species. As of this point in time, we've only ever seen one other member of Yoda's species in any Star Wars movie or television show.

Yaddle was one of the members of the Jedi Council during the time frame of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. As the only other known member of Yoda's species, and a female one at that, plenty of fans have speculated that this child could be the offspring between the two, and the math certainly adds up in that theory. The Phantom Menace takes place approximately 42 years before the events in The Mandalorian, and we know from the show that The Child is 50 years old.

What's obvious is that Baby Yoda isn't a baby version of the lovable 900-year-old green Jedi master. After all, the Mandalorian doesn't take place 850 years before the original Star Wars theatrical trilogy (Episodes 4-6).

Per Jon Favreau: