Sony is finally remedying the situation. The company will detail PlayStation 5 features in a "deep dive" that kicks off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, and we should get to hear a lot about the internal hardware and the features coming to the next-gen console. You can stream the event from right here:

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 logo earlier this year, but after that there hasn't been anything in the way of official details. Microsoft, meanwhile, has served up a wealth of information on the Xbox Series X , including full specs, marquee features, and launch titles.

Microsoft said that the Xbox Series X is the "most powerful" console ever made earlier this week, and Sony will undoubtedly have something to say on that front. Both consoles are set to make huge gains in performance, and with Microsoft touting 12 teraflops of performance, we'll have to wait and see what Sony has to offer with the PlayStation 5.

Sony is also set to make the switch to an SSD in the PlayStation 5 to reduce game load times. We got a few details on changes to the DualShock controller, but we'll likely hear more on that front later today.

There's plenty to look forward to, and with the event just a few hours away, we don't have to wait long to find out more about what's coming with the PlayStation 5. Who's excited?