There's developer drama between Frogware and Nacon over the game 'The Sinking City', and rumors are getting more specific with regard to an updated Switch being released this year. The gang also talk about the need for Mario's anniversary celebration to end and make way for more Zelda news.
But that's not all the news! The Outriders demo lets you play the first couple hours for free, and Hogwarts Legacy is said to support transgender character creation.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
- Frogwares alleges publisher Nacon pirated The Sinking City on Steam | Windows Central
- Nacon fires back at The Sinking City developer Frogwares for 'prejudicial comments' | Windows Central
- Report: New Nintendo 'Super' Switch will use larger 720p, OLED Samsung panels | iMore
- RIP Mario: The plumber dies March 31 and we can't wait | iMore
- The Outriders demo lets you play the first couple hours for free, which just makes sense | Windows Central
- Hogwarts Legacy will reportedly support transgender characters in its character creator | Android Central
