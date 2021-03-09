There's developer drama between Frogware and Nacon over the game 'The Sinking City', and rumors are getting more specific with regard to an updated Switch being released this year. The gang also talk about the need for Mario's anniversary celebration to end and make way for more Zelda news.

But that's not all the news! The Outriders demo lets you play the first couple hours for free, and Hogwarts Legacy is said to support transgender character creation.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: