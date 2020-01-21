A lot of this week's news is centered around what is NOT happening. Sony is skipping E3 again this year, and three games are being delayed: Final Fantasy VII, Marvel's Avengers, and Cyberpunk 2077. Horizon Zero Dawn is most likely coming to PC, and there's some Super Smash Bros. news that is making some players unhappy.
Hosted by: Russell Holly, Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
