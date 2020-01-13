Carli, Jen, and Rebecca discuss the PS 5 logo 'announcement' and an expansion to Pokémon Sword and Shield. They also talk about games they most look forward to in 2020, with some fun digressions along the way. Strong words!

Hosted by: Russell Holly, Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW: