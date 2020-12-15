Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

Rebecca, Jen, and Carli are here with the winners and announcements from The Game Awards 2020. They also begin to process their thoughts on the absurdity of Cyberpunk 2077.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

