Rebecca, Jen, and Carli are here with the winners and announcements from The Game Awards 2020. They also begin to process their thoughts on the absurdity of Cyberpunk 2077.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
- Here are the winners from the Game Awards 2020 | Windows Central
- Here are the all of the big announcements from The Game Awards 2020 | Windows Central
- Cyberpunk 2077 is pretty rough on Xbox One and PS4 base consoles | Windows Central
- Cyberpunk 2077 crashing issues and how to fix them | Windows Central
- Cyberpunk 2077 is already profitable, paid for itself with digital pre-orders | Windows Central
