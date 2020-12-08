The team dive into the lore of Assassin's Creed and other video game franchises along with a review of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Game & Watch, and much more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Mass Effect, Dragon Age veterans Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah leaving BioWare | Windows Central
- Assassin's Creed history: The full story (so far) | Windows Central
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity review — An entertaining but shallow trip back to Hyrule | iMore
- History of Game & Watch Super Mario Bros.: An important reminder of Nintendo's small beginnings | iMore
- Immortals Fenyx Rising review: A late contender for Game of the Year | Windows Central
