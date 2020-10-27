Is Genshin Impact the clone-y-est clone of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? The gang review it along with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and a preview of Little Nightmares 2. No cryptid chat this week, but there's a nice little side quest into CCG's and Beanie Babies!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- What is Genshin Impact and should you play it? | Android Central
- Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know | Android Central
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit review — A magical AR experience best shared with others | iMore
- Little Nightmares 2 preview: Hospitals just got even creepier | Windows Central
