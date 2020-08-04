Team JP is here to evaluate the various game and console announcements that have taken place online this summer. They also devote time to exploring Summer Update Wave 2 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Halo Infinite multiplayer, and more.

They also take time to answer some listener questions. Check it out!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: