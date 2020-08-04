Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

Team JP is here to evaluate the various game and console announcements that have taken place online this summer. They also devote time to exploring Summer Update Wave 2 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Halo Infinite multiplayer, and more.

They also take time to answer some listener questions. Check it out!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

