Team JP is here to evaluate the various game and console announcements that have taken place online this summer. They also devote time to exploring Summer Update Wave 2 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Halo Infinite multiplayer, and more.
They also take time to answer some listener questions. Check it out!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Fireworks, dreams, and save backups coming with Summer Update Wave 2 | iMore
- Halo Infinite multiplayer confirmed to be free-to-play and run at 120FPS on Xbox Series X | Windows Central
- Free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer: Good or bad? | Windows Central
- 'Grounded' beginner's guide: Combat, crafting, and survival tips you need to know | Windows Central
