Unreal Engine 5 was announced this week and demoed on PlayStation 5. The gang also talk about a pair of upcoming games: Ghost of Tsushima for PS4, and Paper Mario: The Origami King for Switch. The fighting game tournament EVO 2020 will take place online this year. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is absent from the roster — possibly due to reliability issues with playing via the Internet? Or maybe because it's just a quirky game compared to more traditional fighters?

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: