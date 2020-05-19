Unreal Engine 5 was announced this week and demoed on PlayStation 5. The gang also talk about a pair of upcoming games: Ghost of Tsushima for PS4, and Paper Mario: The Origami King for Switch. The fighting game tournament EVO 2020 will take place online this year. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is absent from the roster — possibly due to reliability issues with playing via the Internet? Or maybe because it's just a quirky game compared to more traditional fighters?
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
- PlayStation 5 showcases 9 minutes of Unreal Engine 5 footage | Android Central
- I don't care whether PS5 or Xbox Series X has better graphics, and neither should you | Android Central
- Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation 4: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and everything you need to know | Android Central
- Paper Mario: The Origami King — Release date, price, rumors, and everything we know so far | iMore
- EVO 2020 to take place online, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cut from lineup | iMore
