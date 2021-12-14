Bungie is pulling a "Me Too" of the worst kind. The JP crew talk all about The Game Awards 2021. Which, if we're being honest, is more of an announcements show than a celebration of the present.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Report: Bungie workplace mired in sexist, toxic behavior | Windows Central
- The Game Awards 2021: Game announcements, trailers, and everything you missed | Windows Central
- Here are all the winners from The Game Awards 2021 | Windows Central
With the Dimensity 9000, MediaTek finally has a shot at beating Qualcomm
The Dimensity 9000 is MediaTek's first high-end chipset in four years, and it has all the right ingredients to beat Qualcomm's 2022 flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
What we know about the upcoming God of War Ragnarok (so far)
A sequel to the 2018 God of War has been revealed and Fimbulwinter's cold is nigh, heralding the end of everything. Here's everything we know about God of War: Ragnarok so far.
Pixel 6 bugs: Everything we've seen so far
The Pixel 6 may be a great phone, but it's also had its fair share of bugs since its October launch. If you've dealt with a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro hardware or software issue, this list should tell you if it's a common one or if it's been resolved.
Godfall, Lego DC Super-Villains, and more free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, you know about PlayStation's free games featured each month. Here are the latest titles available for December with your membership.