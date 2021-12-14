Bungie is pulling a "Me Too" of the worst kind. The JP crew talk all about The Game Awards 2021. Which, if we're being honest, is more of an announcements show than a celebration of the present.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: