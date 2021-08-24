Fortnite eschews originality by ripping off Among Us with their 'Imposter' mode. The crew also go Poké Balls deep into everything announced at the August 2021 Pokémon Presents.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Among Us devs react to Fortnite's shameless 'Impostor' mode rip off | Windows Central
- Everything announced at the August 2021 Pokémon Presents | iMore
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl dazzle in new gameplay, new features detailed | iMore
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PS5 review: Steep entry cost to a great expansion | Android Central
Here's every crumb of info we have on the Galaxy S22, Plus and Ultra so far
With major phones like the Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 on the horizon, you may be planning to buy your next smartphone that'll last you for years. But the Galaxy S22 is likely also on the way for early 2022; so is it worth waiting? Samsung's leaky offices have already given us hints of what the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra could look like, so here's everything we know.
Android UI through the ages: From Droid Sans to Material You
As we enter the fourth design era of Android, following the early days, Holo and Material Design, it's time to revisit the past 13 years in Android UI and remember how we got here.
Spotify offline playback on Wear OS starts rolling out to some users
Spotify teased offline playback on Wear OS earlier this year, and it looks like it's finally arriving for some.
Keep your Pixel 5a in tip-top shape with the best screen protectors
If you're in the need of a screen protector for your Pixel 5a, then you're in luck. We've rounded up some of our favorites, so that you can keep the display of your phone looking as great as it did coming from the factory.