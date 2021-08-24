Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

Fortnite eschews originality by ripping off Among Us with their 'Imposter' mode. The crew also go Poké Balls deep into everything announced at the August 2021 Pokémon Presents.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

