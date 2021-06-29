This week, the gang look back at 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog and reminisce about their favorite games. From Nintendo's first 3D console, the N64.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
- The Sniper Ghost Warrior Press Event Made Me Pretend To Kill Arabs And I Hated It
- Sonic 30th anniversary restrospective: From his highest highs to his lowest lows | iMore
