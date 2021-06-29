Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

This week, the gang look back at 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog and reminisce about their favorite games. From Nintendo's first 3D console, the N64.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: