This week, we check out all the happenings for Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th Anniversary. We also dig into the juicy morsels found within the Epic vs. Apple court case, Sony's recent investor call, and what secret stuff Nintendo and Microsoft might be working on together.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th Anniversary stream: Everything announced | iMore
- Horizon Forbidden West gameplay looks gorgeous as Aloy battles new beasts | Android Central
- Epic Games v. Apple: Here's everything we've learned so far | Windows Central
- 10 quotes that could reveal the outcome of the Apple vs Epic Games trial | iMore
- Yep. Epic and Apple argued, in court, about whether a banana can be naked. | iMore
- Apple slams 'unspeakable' Itch.io content hosted on Epic Games Store | iMore
- Epic CEO: Sony forces Epic to pay for Fortnite cross-play on PlayStation | Android Central
- Epic vs Apple judge dumbfounded over Apple's xCloud policy | iMore
- Epic Games v. Apple case just dropped another bombshell about Microsoft | Windows Central
- Microsoft confirms it doesn't make money off Xbox console sales — it's all about the software | Windows Central
- Tim Cook faces barrage of tough questions in frantic final minutes of testimony | iMore
- What are Microsoft and Nintendo up to? Redacted court documents tease a big secret | Windows Central
