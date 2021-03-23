This week, we check out the Life is Strange series from Square Enix, the Black Panther expansion for Marvel's Avengers, and more upcoming games. The crew also look back at the past year of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game that is helping millions of people get through the dark times..
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Life is Strange: True Colors revealed, coming to PS5 and developed by Deck Nine | Android Central
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection announced at Square Enix Presents for the PS5 | Android Central
- Black Panther expansion finally announced for Marvel's Avengers | Android Central
- Project Athia is now Forspoken, coming to PS5 in 2022 | Android Central
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons one year retrospective: Thanks for the memories | iMore
