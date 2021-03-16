With Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax complete, many current Bethesda titles are now available via Xbox Game Pass. The company is also promising many exclusive titles in the future as well.
The Jiggle Physics team cover this along with Loop Hero, the overabundance of ports on Nintendo Switch, and a ton more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Microsoft officially welcomes Bethesda to the Xbox family, some new titles to be Xbox exclusive | Windows Central
- Phil Spencer: Bethesda being part of Xbox is about delivering exclusive games 'where Game Pass exists' | Windows Central
- Microsoft's big ZeniMax deal makes Xbox a game franchise powerhouse | Windows Central
- Microsoft's ZeniMax acquisition shook the games industry, now Sony should do the same | Android Central
- Sony shouldn't respond to Microsoft buying ZeniMax Media by buying a publisher | Android Central
- Square Enix Presents digital showcase announced, revealing new Life is Strange and more on March 18 | Windows Central
- Why does Loop Hero feel so damn good to play? | Windows Central
