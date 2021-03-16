With Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax complete, many current Bethesda titles are now available via Xbox Game Pass. The company is also promising many exclusive titles in the future as well.

The Jiggle Physics team cover this along with Loop Hero, the overabundance of ports on Nintendo Switch, and a ton more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: