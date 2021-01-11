What you need to know
- Jabra has launched four new colors for the Elite 85t earbuds.
- The earbuds are now available in Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black, and Grey.
- The Jabra Elite 85t were first launched last year in October for $229.
When it comes to the wireless earbuds, Jabra has stepped it up quite a bit over the past year or so. The Elite 75t were, and still are, some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, even better than Apple's AirPods at the time. The only downside was the lack of active noise cancellation, a feature that was later brought to last year's Jabra Elite 85t earbuds. Originally launching only in Titanium Black, the company is now making the earbuds available in several new eye-catching colors.
The Jabra Elite 85t can now be had in four new colors: Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey. The black pair is nicely subtle, while the Copper/Black pair offers an attractive dual-tone. The most striking of the bunch is easily the Gold/Beige color variant, with a creamy tone that just oozes premium and high-end.
If you held off getting the Jabra Elite 85t, now is a great time to snag a pair. Launched back in October, the 85t took an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach to design and audio capabilities.
The earbuds look largely similar to their predecessors, but as noted in Daniel Bader's Jabra Elite 85t review, the added thickness comes with the benefit of improved audio and built-in adjustable active noise cancellation. There's also improved battery life, with 7 hours on a single charge without ANC on, up from 5.5 hours on the Elite 75t.
The new color variants are now available for purchase on select retailers for $229.99.
Better than the Best
Jabra Elite 85t
Improving the best parts of the Elite 75t.
With active noise cancellation, great audio, and a subtle design, the Jabra Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds you can pick up today.
