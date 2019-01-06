Equipped with two 40mm custom-engineered speakers, the 85h promise to deliver "crystal-clear sound" thanks to Jabra's own SmartSound system. Created in partnership with audEERING, Jabra SmartSound:

Ready to compete with the likes of the Bose QC35 and Sony WH-1000XM3, Jabra's just unveiled its Elite 85h noise-canceling headphones at CES 2019.

Can detect more than 6,000 unique sound characteristics and uses this to adapt audio output to each specific context. This means that when moving from a noisy train station into a quiet train carriage, the context intelligence technology will take notice and will automatically adjust the audio to the changed surroundings.

Another big feature with the Elite 85h is support for 100% hands-free use of voice assistants. Similar to a lot of other headphones, you can use the Elite 85h to talk to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. However, Jabra gets a unique edge here with the ability to talk to each assistant without having to touch any buttons on the headphones. Just say the respective wake-word for each assistant and you can start issuing off commands just like that.

Other things that have us excited is a promised 32-hours of battery life when using active noise canceling, IP52 dust/water resistance, and your choice of four available colors (Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige, and Navy).

The Jabra Elite 85h go on sale this April in the U.S. and Canada for $299 USD.

