Andrew Martonik, Alex Dobie, and Jerry Hildenbrand talk about Jony Ive's departure from Apple and what that means for the entire tech community, and Alex provides his review of the Asus ZenFone 6. Plus, the gang take a hard look at the various ways in which Huawei might be able to keep their Android update promise.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Jony Ive left Apple, but his industry-wide influence carries on
- Why Jony Ive is leaving Apple
- ASUS ZenFone 6 review: The phone for selfie-obsessionists and Android purists
- Boxed in by tech and law, how can Huawei keep its Android update promise?
- U.S. chipmakers are using a legal loophole to get around Trump's Huawei ban
- FedEx sues the U.S. government over the Huawei ban
- EMUI 10 preview: What's new in Huawei's version of Android Q
Sponsors:
