Redmi K20 Pro

What you need to know

  • The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are coming to India on July 17.
  • Xiaomi is hosting pop-up events in Delhi following the launch.
  • No word on pricing, but the Redmi K20 Pro is set to come under ₹30,000 ($440).

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the Redmi K20 series in India for some time now, and we now have a date. The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will make their debut in India on July 17, and to say they've been heavily anticipated would be an understatement.

What makes the Redmi K20 series so alluring is the hardware on offer. The Redmi K20 Pro in particular is a standout device because it has a 48MP Sony IMX 586 imaging module, Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, retractable camera at the front, and a 4000mAh battery — all for under $450.

There are a lot of great phones in India at that price point — notably the ZenFone 6 (err, ASUS 6z) — and Xiaomi will be looking to undercut its rivals. The brand does a great job of doing so on a regular basis, so it will be interesting to see where the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro slot in.

We'll know more in a few weeks' time, but what do you think will be the pricing of the Redmi K20 series in India? Let me know in the comments below.