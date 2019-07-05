Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the Redmi K20 series in India for some time now, and we now have a date. The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will make their debut in India on July 17, and to say they've been heavily anticipated would be an understatement.

It's a red alert! We're gearing up to unveil the fastest phone on Earth! #RedmiK20 & #RedmiK20Pro will launch on 17th July 2019. The question is, are you up for it? Can you guess the feature shown in the video? #BelieveTheHype pic.twitter.com/ZUvhXkaa2U

What makes the Redmi K20 series so alluring is the hardware on offer. The Redmi K20 Pro in particular is a standout device because it has a 48MP Sony IMX 586 imaging module, Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, retractable camera at the front, and a 4000mAh battery — all for under $450.

There are a lot of great phones in India at that price point — notably the ZenFone 6 (err, ASUS 6z) — and Xiaomi will be looking to undercut its rivals. The brand does a great job of doing so on a regular basis, so it will be interesting to see where the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro slot in.

We'll know more in a few weeks' time, but what do you think will be the pricing of the Redmi K20 series in India? Let me know in the comments below.