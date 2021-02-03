What you need to know
- Huawei's third foldable smartphone will be unveiled on February 22.
- The phone will be called the Mate X2 and come with an inward-folding design.
- Rumors suggest the foldable will be powered by a Kirin 9000 chipset and feature a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor.
Huawei will soon take the wraps off its third foldable smartphone. The company has revealed in a post on Weibo that its next foldable will be called the Mate X2 and will debut at an event in China on February 22.
The official launch poster suggests the upcoming device will have an inward-folding design – just like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2. The original Mate X, as well as last year's Mate XS, featured outward-folding displays.
As per recent leaks, the Mate X2 will have a large 8.01-inch main display and a 6.45-inch secondary display on the front. Under the hood, it is expected to feature the same 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset as the Mate 40 series phones. In the camera department, the foldable phone could come with a quad-lens camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor. Some of the other rumored specs of the Huawei Mate X2 include a 4400mAh battery, 5G connectivity, a 16MP selfie camera, and support for 66W wired charging speeds. On the software front, the foldable could ship with Android 10-based EMUI 11 out of the box.
