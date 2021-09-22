What you need to know
- The YouTube platform is had connectivity issues on September 22, 2021, causing some videos to be unavailable.
- YouTube Studio analytics, description editing, and comments were also unavailable on some videos.
- The outage looks to have begun sometime after 2 PM ET and ended sometime after 3PM ET.
According to user reports, the issue appears to have been cleared up. YouTube did not officially mention the outage on any of its blogs or social media channels, so the cause of the outage is not clear. The original report is below.
If you're having issues accessing your YouTube Studio or just watching videos on the popular video streaming platform, you're not alone. Down Detector shows a significant spike in connectivity problems to the YouTube platform in some seemingly random parts of the U.S. after 2 PM ET.
In addition to video watching, the outage seems to affect many of the statistics that help creators create better content through the YouTube Studio platform. Some videos aren't available at all, while others seem to be just fine. Additionally, you'll find that editing a video's description or replying to comments is a bit unreliable now. We'll keep this article updated as more information is available.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an excellent debut title for Ember Lab
Kena: Bridge of Spirits takes the best parts of beloved games before it to create an adventure that's a lot of fun to play. Though not perfect, it's one of the best exclusive indies to hit PS5 in a long time.
Pantera Pico PC review: Bigger on the inside
This diminutive Windows PC isn't the most powerful desktop you'll ever use, but it's perfect for a lot of the things you love to do.
Microsoft launches the new Surface Duo 2 with a ton of upgrades
Microsoft unveils the Surface Duo 2 at its September 22nd launch event with several upgrades over the original dual-screen Android device.
Here are the best keyboards you can use with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Are you looking for a keyboard to transform the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet into a full-fledged work or entertainment companion? We've gathered some of the best keyboards available right now for you to consider.