If you're having issues accessing your YouTube Studio or just watching videos on the popular video streaming platform, you're not alone. Down Detector shows a significant spike in connectivity problems to the YouTube platform in some seemingly random parts of the U.S. after 2 PM ET.

In addition to video watching, the outage seems to affect many of the statistics that help creators create better content through the YouTube Studio platform. Some videos aren't available at all, while others seem to be just fine. Additionally, you'll find that editing a video's description or replying to comments is a bit unreliable now. We'll keep this article updated as more information is available.