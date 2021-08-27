Twitter Logo PixelSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Some users are reportedly having problems accessing Twitter.
  • According to DownDetector, Twitter began having problems since 8:45 AM ET.
  • The problems appear to be limited to Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, and St. Louis.

Having problems with Twitter this morning? You're not alone. According to DownDetector, Twitter started having problems since 8:45 AM ET. While the majority of users claim to be having trouble accessing their Twitter feed, some users aren't even able to log in to their accounts.

Twitter Outage Map Downdetector AugustSource: DownDetector

