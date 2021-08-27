What you need to know
- Some users are reportedly having problems accessing Twitter.
- According to DownDetector, Twitter began having problems since 8:45 AM ET.
- The problems appear to be limited to Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, and St. Louis.
Having problems with Twitter this morning? You're not alone. According to DownDetector, Twitter started having problems since 8:45 AM ET. While the majority of users claim to be having trouble accessing their Twitter feed, some users aren't even able to log in to their accounts.
Here's how to install the Android 12 Beta on your phone right now
The Android 12 beta is here, and there are a lot of new features to check out.
Review: The Govee Flow Pro expands your favorites shows beyond your TV
Big-time movies and games call for a big screen, but not everyone has space for one or can afford one. The Govee Flow Pro light bars aim to add an immersive experience to your TV watching by using a camera and backlighting. And you know what? It does a pretty great job of it.
FAQ: Everything you need to know about data breaches and your privacy
T-Mobile is the latest company to fall victim to a data breach. T-Mobile has specialists paid to take care of its own problems, but what can we do to safeguard our information?
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.