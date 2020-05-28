Amazon down 2Source: Downdector

Updated 3:40 PM ET: It looks like things at Amazon are getting back to normal. People on Twitter are reporting that the service is once again working for them, although Down Detector is still showing that many regions in the U.S. are still experiencing downtime errors.

What you need to know

  • Amazon.com and apps are down.
  • The outages appear to be affecting the U.S.
  • Most of the rest of the world seems unaffected.

As of 3:20pm EST, it appears that Amazon.com and Amazon's shopping apps are down for most users in the U.S.

UPDATE 3:28pm EST: Amazon's AWS, Amazon Music and Prime Video are down as well.

This story is still developing, and will be updated as we have more information.

AmazonSource: Android Central

