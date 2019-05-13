Back at CES 2019, Lenovo announced the Smart Clock -- a super tiny smart display with a 4-inch screen designed to be the perfect modern alarm clock. After months of not hearing a word from Lenovo, it looks like the company is finally getting ready to launch the gadget.

If you take a look at the official Lenovo Forums, you'll see that it's been updated with a lot more information regarding the Smart Clock. Some of this includes an FAQ section, user guide, and a spec sheet.

While the updated forums don't provide a specific launch date, it is a big indication that Lenovo's getting things in place for when it does hit store shelves.

On a similar note, Lenovo recently told Droid Life that the Smart Clock would be launching "in the next couple of weeks."

I personally think the Google Nest Hub already makes for a great nightstand display, but I do see the appeal of an even smaller form factor. If you know you want a smart display but only plan on using it for basic things like setting alarms, asking about the weather, and checking your calendar, this seems like a pretty solid option.

When you can finally buy the Lenovo Smart Clock (which we're guessing will be real soon), it'll only set you back $80.

