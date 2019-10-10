Google is bringing comedy gold to its Assistant with Issa Rae's voice, starting today. The comedian and actress who gained fame from her YouTube series, Awkward Black Girl, can now be heard on any device with Google Assistant built-in. It's as easy as flipping over to the Issa Rae cameo voice within Google Assistant's settings on your phone, or just by saying "Hey Google, talk like Issa".

Issa's voice will be available for free in English on any US-based Android, iOS, smart speaker or smart display that has Google Assistant packed inside.

Earlier this year, Google added a number of additional voices to Google Assistant, all color-coded and in blissful harmonious order. Issa's voice join's John Legend as the second celebrity cameo voice to replace those built-in Assistant voices. That totals 12 voices in all, with 10 being original Google-built voices.