Earlier this week, Vivo's iQOO sub-brand had announced on Weibo that it would launch the iQOO 3 5G at an online-only event in China on February 25. The company's Indian arm has now confirmed that the 5G-enabled flagship phone will be launched in the world's second-largest smartphone market on the same day.

A Quest marks the start of a new future. The ultimate victory in life.#iQuestOnAndOn Launching on 25th Feb @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/v5MJRpdpEJ — iQOO (@IqooInd) February 14, 2020

The iQOO 3 is expected to be the first 5G-enabled flagship phone to launch in India. Like Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series phones, the iQOO 3 5G will be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood. It will have a quad-camera setup at the back, sporting a 48MP main camera.

As confirmed by iQOO previously, the phone will come equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. While iQOO is yet to share official images of its upcoming flagship, leaked images that had surfaced online recently suggest the phone will have a hole-punch display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In addition to confirming the phone's launch date, iQOO has also revealed that the iQOO 3 5G will be sold in India via Flipkart and iQOO.com. There is no word on the pricing yet, although it is highly likely that the phone will be competitively priced to take on rivals such as the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Vivo NEX 3 5G review: More power than you can handle