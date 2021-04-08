Just five months after the last season's installment in the UAE, the IPL returns to India for another exciting helping of T20 cricket. Watch every ball of the new season with our Indian Premier League 2021 live stream guide below.

Mumbai Indians dominance of domestic T20 cricket was once again on show last season as they romped to their 5th IPL title in pretty conclusive fashion.

With their mix of Indian talent like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, coupled with top-drawer overseas stars like Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma's men are somewhat unsurprisingly hot favorites to make it six this season.

In terms of challengers, many pundits are tipping David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad to provide the biggest threat to Mumbai, following their strong finish to last season, which saw them finish third.

Last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals will meanwhile need to find a way of coping without inspirational captain Shreyas Iyer, with much resting on the shoulders of the newly-recruited Steve Smith.

Read on for full details on how to live stream IPL 2021 series cricket online from anywhere.

IPL 2021 cricket: Where and when?

The 2021 IPL season runs from April 9 to May 30, with the playoffs beginning on May 25.

Matches are played every day and usually start at 7.30pm IST (3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT, 12am AEST ), but on some days there are double headers that feature an earlier game at 3.30pm IST.

How to stream IPL 2021 cricket live in the UK

Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel have the rights to show live IPL action in the UK this season. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and consoles.

For those without Sky, a better option may be to splash out for a NOW Sky Sports Month Membership, which includes all 11 channels.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the IPL online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch one day's action for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

How to stream IPL 2021 cricket live in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the 2021 IPL season live either via Star Sports TV channels or by getting a premium Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription.

There are two different subscription tiers offered for the service. Disney+ Hotstar Premium has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is only available with an annual subscription.

The key difference between the two options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs. 399 a year. If you're looking to live stream IPL games while on a mobile device, you'll need to use the Hotstar app which is available for Android, iOS, as well as Apple TV.

Disney+ Hotstar Sign up for Disney+ Hotstar to watch all of the IPL 2021 action. From ₹299 at Disney+ Hotstar

Live stream the IPL 2021 season live in Australia

Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of IPL 2021 season for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under.

A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports should be your go-to for this year's IPL action if you're in Australia. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before. From $25 at Kayo Sports

Live stream the Indian Premier League 2021 season live in the U.S.

Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans in the U.S. and it's on hand once again for the new IPL season.

The dedicated live cricket channel will be showing select matches live throughout the season and is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, and more. You'll also be able to use your cable provider's login and password on its site to stream IPL 2021 cricket direct from your computer.

Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if you prefer to watch matches on the go. The service can also be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services like Sling TV.

But that's not the only option, with Hotstar US also owning the rights to the new season, with the broadcaster also showing every game of the tournament.

A Hotstar US subscription costs $50 per year, giving you access to a wealth of international cricket taking place in India, as well as Bollywood blockbusters. The Hotstar US app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Sling TV Sling's Willow Cricket package offers unlimited access to Willow and Willow Extra so you can stream the IPL 2021 with ease. From $10 per month at Sling Hotstar If you're a cricket fan in the U.S., you're going to want to subscribe to Hotstar to watch Indian Premier League cricket. $49.99 per year at Hotstar

Watch IPL 2021 cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the Indian Premier League series further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching all the IPL action but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.