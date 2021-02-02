It's a Derby d'Italia clash in this Coppa Italia semi-final as Internazionale welcome rivals Juventus to the San Siro for this first-leg game. Read on to find out how to get an Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream and watch the Coppa Italia semi-final online from anywhere.

Hosts Inter Milan saw off city rivals AC Milan at the quarter-final stage in order to progress to today's game. AC star Zlatan Ibrahimović opened the scoring in the 31st minute before being sent off around the hour mark. Late goals from Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen stole the win, however, taking the Nerazzurri through to the semis.

Juventus despatched of SPAL with a convincing 4-0 victory to earn their semi-final spot with Álvaro Morata, Gianluca Frabotta, Dejan Kulusevski, and Federico Chiesa all staining the scoresheet.

Inter come into today's game off the back of a 4-0 win against Benevento in Serie A leaving Antonio Conte's men just two points behind league leaders AC. Lukaku will be hoping to continue his good form after scoring a brace in that game.

Juventus also won on their last outing with a 2-0 victory away at Sampdoria. Chiesa found the back of the net again in that fixture with Aaron Ramsey sealing the deal in added time.

The Serie A titleholders are seven points behind current frontrunners AC Milan just past the halfway mark in the season. Given their success in the competition so far this year, the Coppa Italia may well be a welcome distraction though getting back into the title race is no doubt the priority for the rest of the season.

The last time these two sides met resulted in a 2-0 win for today's hosts, though Juventus were unbeaten in seven Derby d'Italia clashes before that, triumphing in five of those encounters.

Read on for your full guide to getting an Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream and watch this huge Coppa Italia clash online, no matter where in the world you are.

Inter Milan vs Juventus: Where and when?

Tonight's match takes place behind closed doors at the San Siro in Milan. Kick-off is at 8:45pm local time (CET), making it a 7:45pm GMT start for football fans in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in.

