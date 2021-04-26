What you need to know
- The new protagonist of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is Rivet, a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension.
- Mark Mothersbaugh, co-founder of the band DEVO, will be composing the game's soundtrack.
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be the focus of an upcoming State of Play, premiering on April 29.
Sony has shared new gameplay and story details on its upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, as well as a first listen of its soundtrack.
Taking to the PlayStation Blog, Marcus Smith, Creative Director of Insomniac Games, shared a brand near trailer for the game highlighting the new protagonist of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Rivet, the Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension.
The trailer showcases both Ratchet and Rivet battling foes through new and old locales, each contending with their world's version of Dr. Nefarious, played to the tone of early 80's new wave classic Uncontrollable Rage by DEVO.
The blog post goes on to announce that the co-founder of the band, Mark Mothersbaugh, is composing the music for the new game. Beyond his work in DEVO, Mark Mothersbaugh has worked on music for the Crash Bandicoot and Jax & Daxter games, as well as shows like Rugrats and movies like Thor Ragnarok.
Finally, the five armor suits included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game were shown, each developed and designed particularly for the Digital Deluxe Edition. The deluxe edition also includes a digital soundtrack, digital artbook, a photo mode sticker pack, and 20 Raritanium in addition to special suits.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be the focus of PlayStation's next State of Play which premieres on April 29th at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET. Expect up to 15 minutes of brand new gameplay. The Ratchet and Clank series are some of the best platformers available on the PlayStation, so we expect great things when Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives on PS5 on June 11. Be sure to preorder Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart now so you can play the moment it releases.
