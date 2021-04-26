What you need to know The new protagonist of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is Rivet, a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension.

Mark Mothersbaugh, co-founder of the band DEVO, will be composing the game's soundtrack.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be the focus of an upcoming State of Play, premiering on April 29.

Sony has shared new gameplay and story details on its upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, as well as a first listen of its soundtrack. Taking to the PlayStation Blog, Marcus Smith, Creative Director of Insomniac Games, shared a brand near trailer for the game highlighting the new protagonist of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Rivet, the Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension.