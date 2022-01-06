Earlier today, VR YouTuber Nathaniël de Jong (aka Nathie) first noticed and tweeted that Stormlands was no longer available on the Oculus Store. One of our favorite Quest 2 games, Stormlands was developed by Insomniac Games, which used to make Oculus games before joining Playstation Studios. The developer's other Oculus Store game, The Unspoken, was also removed.

So it seems like Stormland has been pulled from the Oculus store. You can no longer buy it but can confirm that it can be installed. Maybe the contract with Insomniac Games has expired or they did it because the servers became a ghost town. Thanks @MartinRisbyVR for the heads up! pic.twitter.com/RP3lHLrBLJ — Nathie (@NathieVR) January 6, 2022

The timing of this removal initially raised eyebrows, given Sony's imminent re-entry into VR. The company announced the PSVR 2, its next-generation VR headset, at its CES presentation earlier this week. Given Sony owns the rights to all of Insomniac's IP, it's not out of the question that Sony and PlayStation would pull Insomniac's games from competitors' storefronts in order to port and republish them on their own storefronts.

However, Meta has put a damper on these rumors. When we reached out to the company for comment, it responded, "Stormland is back in the store after having completed the Data Protection Assessment, which you can read more about in our blog from September." The company then linked to a September blog post detailing a new process that developers are required to complete in order to keep their game on the Oculus storefront.

Meta's comment didn't specify whether Stormland was taken down because Insomniac hadn't completed the Data Protection Assessment by its deadline, or if the game was taken down during the assessment.