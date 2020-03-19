Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card just increased its sign-up offer.
- Earn 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points when you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months.
- Points are estimated to be worth up to $2000 in rewards.
The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card from Chase is a favorite among small business owners, and now the card is offering an even higher sign-up bonus than normal.
New cardholders can now earn 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points when you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening, a 20,000 point increase from the previous offer.
Chase is estimating the bonus to be worth around $1250 in rewards, but The Points Guy raises that estimate to $2,000 since you can transfer your points at a 1:1 ratio to a number of airline and hotel partners like Southwest, United, and Hyatt.
The card, after that huge sign-up bonus, earns 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year, and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases. Those points get a boost of 25% when you redeem them for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. If you don't want to redeem your points for travel, they can also be redeemed cash back, gift cards and more.
Account owners can issue employee cards at no additional cost. The card has no foreign transaction fees but does charge a $95 annual fee.
Preferred rewards
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases – with no limit to the amount you can earn. Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open. No foreign transaction fees. Employee cards at no additional cost. $95 Annual Fee.
