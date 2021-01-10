The Buffalo Bills are hosting their first home field playoff game since 1996 this weekend, where the Colts will come to town and see actual fans in the stands. The entire Bills Mafia have waited a long, long time for this moment, so we're expecting an exciting and hard-fought game from both sides.
These two teams have extremely tough defenses, are opportunistic on offense, and full of talent ready to strike at a moment's notice. And while we think the Colts defense is a little more hit or miss, they're both great teams playing at a very high level to close out the season.
The Buffalo Bills have won six games in a row and sit at 13-3 on the season. They've also lead the NFL in scoring for the second half of the year. Furthermore, they've won the last six games all by double-digits, which is impressive, to say the least. The Colts have a tough day ahead of them as the Bills are favored by 6.5 points.
On the other side of the ball, we have the Indianapolis Colts, sitting at 11-5 and barely in the wildcard hunt. However, they're no slouch and if Buffalo takes this game lightly, they'll come out on the losing end. This is a serious team led by 17-year veteran QB Phillip Rivers. In fact, Rivers has played in 11 playoff games, while Josh Allen lost his only wildcard game last year to the Texans.
Either way, both of these QB's wear number 17, and both have something to prove. Expect the Colts run game to come out strong, all while Stefon Diggs racks up catches for the Bills. You don't want to miss this game so here's how to watch it live, online, from anywhere.
Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills: Where and when?
These two teams will battle it out at Bills Stadium on Saturday. We're not expecting snow, but the temps won't go above 31-degrees making it a cold morning. Kickoff is set for 1:05pm ET / 10:05am PT on CBS. That's an evening game for those in the UK.
How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills online from outside your country
Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more info on this game momentarily. First, fans that are geo-locked or looking to watch Bills vs Colts through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can come in handy. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state, so you can watch any game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen here in 2021, but we recommend ExpressVPN as the first choice thanks to the speed, ease of use, and overall security. It works on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you end up, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this Saturday. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills online in the U.S.
This early game airs on CBS, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the CBS Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Check the Yahoo Sports app too.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch NFL football for free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any important games as the season ends, you'll want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills live in the UK
If you're outside the U.S. you can still watch the Bills game. Those in the UK can enjoy this and plenty more with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week of the regular season, and every playoff game. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
This week Sky Sports is showing each game. So simply log in when the time comes and enjoy it. Or, watch Saturday's match with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football, consider getting Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons and every Super Bowl on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK/US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills live in Canada
The relatively new yet super popular streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada, weekly. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It's priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
You'll want it just for the NFL RedZone, which is a blast to watch.
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills live in Australia
And finally, let's talk about Australia, where you have ESPN to thank for showing NFL Games. ESPN owns the rights to air the NFL in the region, but they only show certain ones each week. During playoffs, you'll be able to watch em all, though. They're your only option unless you try a VPN. Access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for the premium tier. Also, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it out first. Good luck to your team!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.