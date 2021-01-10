The Buffalo Bills are hosting their first home field playoff game since 1996 this weekend, where the Colts will come to town and see actual fans in the stands. The entire Bills Mafia have waited a long, long time for this moment, so we're expecting an exciting and hard-fought game from both sides.

These two teams have extremely tough defenses, are opportunistic on offense, and full of talent ready to strike at a moment's notice. And while we think the Colts defense is a little more hit or miss, they're both great teams playing at a very high level to close out the season.

The Buffalo Bills have won six games in a row and sit at 13-3 on the season. They've also lead the NFL in scoring for the second half of the year. Furthermore, they've won the last six games all by double-digits, which is impressive, to say the least. The Colts have a tough day ahead of them as the Bills are favored by 6.5 points.

On the other side of the ball, we have the Indianapolis Colts, sitting at 11-5 and barely in the wildcard hunt. However, they're no slouch and if Buffalo takes this game lightly, they'll come out on the losing end. This is a serious team led by 17-year veteran QB Phillip Rivers. In fact, Rivers has played in 11 playoff games, while Josh Allen lost his only wildcard game last year to the Texans.

Either way, both of these QB's wear number 17, and both have something to prove. Expect the Colts run game to come out strong, all while Stefon Diggs racks up catches for the Bills. You don't want to miss this game so here's how to watch it live, online, from anywhere.

Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills: Where and when?

These two teams will battle it out at Bills Stadium on Saturday. We're not expecting snow, but the temps won't go above 31-degrees making it a cold morning. Kickoff is set for 1:05pm ET / 10:05am PT on CBS. That's an evening game for those in the UK.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills online from outside your country

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more info on this game momentarily. First, fans that are geo-locked or looking to watch Bills vs Colts through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can come in handy. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state, so you can watch any game you want.

VPNs are super easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen here in 2021, but we recommend ExpressVPN as the first choice thanks to the speed, ease of use, and overall security. It works on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.