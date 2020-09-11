What you need to know
- Some companies like Ubisoft are providing free PS5 upgrades to their upcoming PS4 titles.
- Box art for these games is starting to show up with a "PS5 Upgrade Available" sticker.
- The first one is Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods and Monsters.
- This sticker should be used to denote paid or free upgrades for PS4 titles.
Different publishers are taking different paths for providing PS5 upgrades for upcoming PS4 games. It appears that the physical versions of these games that'll have upgrade will also have a "PS5 Upgrade Available" sticker clearly placed on the box art. The first game where this has showed up is Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods and Monsters.
You can see the standard and limited edition box art side by side below, with the sticker at the bottom of the box art.
Ubisoft has committed to free upgrades for all of its titles, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. Other publishers like Activision are charging for upgrades, with a paid upgrade available for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Immortals Fenyx Rising is set to release on December 3, 2020 on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Stadia. It's a game best described as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild combined with Assassin's Creed Odyssey, according to our recent preview.
