Different publishers are taking different paths for providing PS5 upgrades for upcoming PS4 games. It appears that the physical versions of these games that'll have upgrade will also have a "PS5 Upgrade Available" sticker clearly placed on the box art. The first game where this has showed up is Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods and Monsters.

You can see the standard and limited edition box art side by side below, with the sticker at the bottom of the box art.