For around $1,200, Sony will sell you its RX100 VII compact camera — the latest well-reviewed entry in its popular RX100 series, which uses 1-inch image sensors. The series is considered to have produced some of the best enthusiast-level point-and-shoots, and I even used the original RX100 to cover product launches and trade shows back in 2013. In a few months, Huawei might be preparing to sell a phone that packs up to two sensors of that same size. The latest leaks from the reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) suggests a 1-inch sensor may be on the cards for the P50, potentially Sony's rumored IMX800 series. Given the size of the module shown in the accompanying CAD renders, it's even possible two such sensors may be used — likely for the wide and ultrawide cameras — potentially giving Huawei a major advantage over current flagship phone cameras. Bigger sensors capture more light, and more light means better photos. While the comparison between the P50 and RX100 isn't entirely fair or accurate — one of them is a dedicated camera, after all — the juxtaposition does underscore the dizzying pace of progress in smartphone camera tech. And as the world starts to open up again, I'm eager to get my hands on this phone and this camera array — even if the lack of Google services means I could probably never use it as my main device.

The sensor in Huawei's next flagship phone could be the same size as Sony's RX100 standalone camera. Camera hardware and software have been a major area of focus for Huawei over the past half-decade, since it partnered with German camera maker Leica back in 2016. That partnership took time to build momentum but eventually brought us the first high-quality night mode in a phone (2018's P20 Pro) and 5X periscope zoom camera (2019's P30 Pro). And last year, even as it wrestled with U.S. sanctions, Huawei and Leica brought us the first double-periscope superzoom camera, enabling 10X optical zoom in the P40 Pro+. The jump to a 1-inch sensor in the P50 series is a natural next step — Huawei's previous flagships used custom 1/1.28-inch sensors — and a significant milestone in that it matches well-known and well-regarded prosumer point-and-shoots. The potential use of two 1-inch sensors in the P50 is an equally big deal. As we've seen from the recent Oppo Find X3 Pro launch, using the same large, high-quality sensor in both the wide and ultrawide cameras makes it easier not just to ensure colors are matched between the two, but also to deliver a high-quality video experience. An ultrawide camera, obviously, gives a wider field of view, thus avoiding the cropped-in effect you see in most phone cameras when shooting 16:9 video on a 4:3 aspect main sensor. (Huawei is also no stranger to that idea, having debuted a "Cine Sensor" in the Mate 30 in 2019, though with a smaller sensor size.)