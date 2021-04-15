Even though the company had its ups and downs when it came to smartphones, you can't say that LG didn't push the envelope forward with many exciting devices like the LG G5, LG G Flex series, and LG Wing. Even the company's more "boring" devices like the V60 and Velvet were pretty darn good phones, with great cameras and awesome audio output.
But with last week's confirmation by LG that it will no longer be making smartphones, a hole has been left in the Android landscape. Naturally, this news has created a sense of uncertainty and unrest in the Android world, and that has been reflected over on the AC forums:
We want to hear from you — If you're an LG fan, what phone are you going to get next? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
Cheap Chromebooks sell well — but it could be Google who pays a price
It's easy to reach a lot of people with cheap products. The real question is if you can keep them after.
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra shoots for the moon with three 64MP camera sensors
The new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is taking a more traditional route with a hole-punch selfie camera while putting more focus on its triple 64MP cameras for "Super Moon Ultra" shots
Surprisingly, this Google app is better on iOS than on Android
You can get a pretty great Google experience on iOS, but in my opinion, there is only one Google app that is better on an iPhone, and it's probably not what you think. That's right, I'm here to sing the praises of Google Chrome on iOS.
Our top picks for the best Android phones with removable batteries
You're looking for a phone that not only has great battery life, but has a battery cell that can be replaced. Here are our picks!