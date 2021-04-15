LG VelvetSource: Alex Dobie / Android Central

Even though the company had its ups and downs when it came to smartphones, you can't say that LG didn't push the envelope forward with many exciting devices like the LG G5, LG G Flex series, and LG Wing. Even the company's more "boring" devices like the V60 and Velvet were pretty darn good phones, with great cameras and awesome audio output.

But with last week's confirmation by LG that it will no longer be making smartphones, a hole has been left in the Android landscape. Naturally, this news has created a sense of uncertainty and unrest in the Android world, and that has been reflected over on the AC forums:

jmssarno
jmssarno

As a proud owner of past devices like the Nexus 4, Nexus 5, V20, V40, and currently the LG V60, where do we (the LG fans) go from here... Do I hold on to my V60 Dual Screen knowing there will never be a V70? Do I give up the headphone jack and DAC (which I absolutely love) for a shiny new Samsung or OnePlus? I was debating on getting a new device. You know how it is, when you see something...

Reply
Mooncatt
Mooncatt

We have a thread on this here. https://forums.androidcentral.com/showthread.php?t=1022794 I'm personally not going to worry until time to upgrade, then see what's out there.

Reply
Morty2264
Morty2264

I know what you are saying. LG leaving the smartphone games is definitely a rough pill to swallow, for a lot of people. My husband has only ever used LG products since he jumped ship from Apple. He loved his LG G7 ThinQ and now his LG Velvet. Since you've used Nexus phones in the past, how do you feel about using a Pixel phone in the future? That's likely where my money will go, despite the...

Reply
jmssarno
jmssarno

I'll be looking into the Pixel devices, although I've always wanted to try a OnePlus device. The S21Ultra is the only Samsung in years that has caught my eye... I'll check out the latest Pixel and see if it grabs me, if not I'll be looking into the OnePlus. In the meantime I'll keep enjoying my V60 Dual Screen until I feel it's time to trade up, or if something really moves me lol.

Reply
Morty2264
Morty2264

OnePlus is an awesome manufacturer, and I've always wanted to try their phones! I can definitely understand why you would be looking at Pixel and OP next time around!

Reply

We want to hear from you — If you're an LG fan, what phone are you going to get next? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!