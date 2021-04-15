Even though the company had its ups and downs when it came to smartphones, you can't say that LG didn't push the envelope forward with many exciting devices like the LG G5, LG G Flex series, and LG Wing. Even the company's more "boring" devices like the V60 and Velvet were pretty darn good phones, with great cameras and awesome audio output.

But with last week's confirmation by LG that it will no longer be making smartphones, a hole has been left in the Android landscape. Naturally, this news has created a sense of uncertainty and unrest in the Android world, and that has been reflected over on the AC forums:

