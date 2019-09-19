Earlier this week, Pocket Casts made a big announcement. Its mobile app, which used to cost $4, is now free for everyone to download and retains all of the same features as before with new ones promised to keep coming.

With the app now free, a new "Pocket Casts Plus" subscription was also announced. Plus costs $0.99/month or $10/year, and for that fee, you get cloud storage, exclusive themes, and access to the Pocket Casts web app.

That last point is what caused some longtime users to get up in arms, as the web app used to cost a flat, one-time fee of $9. Pocket Casts gave a peace offering with 3-years of free Plus access for anyone that previously bought the web app, but after hours of backlash, those customers are now getting a lifetime subscription to Pocket Casts Plus.