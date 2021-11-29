Did you take advantage of the best Cyber Monday deals on Android phones? Well now's the time to spend just a little bit more and get a PopSocket for your phone. They may seem superfluous, but trust me, once you use one you'll never go back. A PopGrip from PopSocket helps you hold your phone without wrecking your pinky, and it can be used as an adjustable stand for easy video viewing.

You can get PopSockets right now for 15% off this Cyber Monday — as low as $7 — and they come in a wide range of branded designs like Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pokémon, and a whole lot more. Or if that isn't your style, you can get plain ones as well. Its MagSafe PopSockets are also 20% off for a limited time.

Save up to 15% on PopSockets

It's hard to go wrong with any of these, and since there are dozens of designs to choose from you're sure to find something that you like. As we can attest to here at Android Central, PopSockets are by far the best phone grips you can buy. The accordion design doesn't wear as easily as other metal bearings do, meaning they last a lot longer for your phone.

Don't worry if you have a phone case, either, because PopSockets attach just as well.