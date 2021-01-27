Fans of the original I Expect You To Die are expected to leap for joy at the announcement that their feigned death in the first game was a success. That means in I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar, you'll be playing as a secret agent thought to be dead by your evil adversaries — although it seems at least one other individual knows your big secret. If you haven't yet played the original, it's one of the best cross-buy Oculus games you can find, totally playable on the Oculus Quest 2 natively or via Oculus Link on a gaming PC.

As in the original, I Expect You To Die 2 appears to keep players largely stationary, solving puzzles with their hands and a mystical telekinetic power that allows you to pull objects closer and even hover them in the air. The original's use of creative environments and puzzles made you feel like you were a legitimate spy being foiled at every turn, whether it was trying to stop a car bomb from blowing up in the belly of an aircraft or keeping a deadly missile from killing innocents with poison vapor. Schell Games regularly updated I Expect You To Die over the years with free DLC, including new missions, making it one of the better values in VR.