- VR spy puzzler I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar is coming to VR platforms in 2021.
- Players can expect a host of new environments, puzzles, and enemies as they play the role of a super spy trying to prevent the evil Dr. Zor from achieving world domination.
- Steam is the only announced platform for now, but more platforms are expected to be announced in the future.
Fans of the original I Expect You To Die are expected to leap for joy at the announcement that their feigned death in the first game was a success. That means in I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar, you'll be playing as a secret agent thought to be dead by your evil adversaries — although it seems at least one other individual knows your big secret. If you haven't yet played the original, it's one of the best cross-buy Oculus games you can find, totally playable on the Oculus Quest 2 natively or via Oculus Link on a gaming PC.
As in the original, I Expect You To Die 2 appears to keep players largely stationary, solving puzzles with their hands and a mystical telekinetic power that allows you to pull objects closer and even hover them in the air. The original's use of creative environments and puzzles made you feel like you were a legitimate spy being foiled at every turn, whether it was trying to stop a car bomb from blowing up in the belly of an aircraft or keeping a deadly missile from killing innocents with poison vapor. Schell Games regularly updated I Expect You To Die over the years with free DLC, including new missions, making it one of the better values in VR.
Schell Games says the sequel will be packed with brand new environments to explore, puzzles to solve, traps to unset, and enemies to evade. Your plan is to figure out what Zoraxis' plan for world domination is and foil the plot using your elite spy skills. Of course, the agency asks that you not die in the process, as that would make retrieving vital intelligence rather difficult in the future. I Expect You To Die is rife with that style of rumor and cheesiness, harkening back to spy movies from decades past.
At the present time, players can wishlist the game on Steam to register their interest, which means it's at least coming to PC VR headsets in 2021. Given the success that Schell Games has had on the Oculus Quest platform, including award-winning titles like Until You Fall, players would be foolish to not expect a Quest release at some point in the future. For now, Schell Games will be featuring the original I Expect You To Die for 20% off on January 28th's Oculus Daily Deal, while a bundle with it and Until You Fall will be 20% off from January 29 to February 5, 2021. Until then, check out the trailer below.
