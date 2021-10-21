Hyper, which unveiled the world's first 100W GaN charger in 2019, has now come up with two new "245W" HyperJuice products. The new 245W HyperJuice GaN charger can charge two large laptops, a tablet, and a smartphone at the same time. It includes a total of four 100W USB-C ports, which makes it possible for users to fast charge four 13-inch MacBook Pros.

The airline-safe HyperJuice 245W battery pack features two 100W and two 60W USB-C PD ports. This means you can easily fast charge your laptop, tablet, and phone on the go. Thanks to its massive 27000mAh (100Wh) capacity, the battery pack can charge a MacBook Air up to two times and a Galaxy S21 over six times. The latest HyperJuice battery pack also includes an OLED display that lets you easily view the battery status, input mode, output mode, and the time remaining for it to be fully charged.

The new HyperJuice products are compatible with a wide range of devices — including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, drones, digital cameras, GoPro, portable speakers, Nintendo Switch, iPhones, and the best Android phones.

The HyperJuice 245W USB-C GaN charger and 245W battery pack are now available to back on Indiegogo. You can get the charger at $99 with early bird pricing, while the battery pack is available for $149. The products are expected to retail at $199 and $299, respectively. Hyper says both products will begin shipping sometime in December.