What you need to know
- A patent application filed by Huawei suggests the Mate 40 Pro could come equipped with a circular quad-camera module featuring a touch-sensitive "halo" ring display around it.
- The touch-enabled ring will allow users to do things like control the volume, accept or reject phone calls, flip pages, and more.
- Huawei's Mate 40 series phones are expected to be launched in September this year.
One of the most distinguishing design features of Huawei's Mate 30 Pro is undoubtedly the halo ring embracing its quad-camera setup. Now, a new patent granted to the Chinese company by the World Intellectual Property Office (via LetsGoDigital) suggests the Mate 40 Pro's halo ring might actually house a touch display.
As per the drawings included in the patent application, the circular touch display embedded inside the halo ring will enable users to control the volume, flip web pages, zoom in or out while using the camera, and more. When you receive a phone call, and the phone is placed upside down, you will be able to view caller ID information on the circular display. Users will even be able to read new messages without having to lift the phone.
In addition to the touch-sensitive halo ring, the drawings also suggest the Mate 40 Pro will have a quad-camera array on the back, just like its predecessor. The Mate 40, as well as the Mate 40 Pro, are likely to be unveiled sometime in September this year.
